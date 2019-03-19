Building bridges: Soccer diplomacy in divided Cyprus

Didier Drogba, vice president of the Peace and Sports Organisation, and former soccer player gestures the players of Turkish Cypriot team during a friendly soccer match of "Peace" between the Greek Cypriot team New Salamis and the Turkish Cypriot team Magusa Turk FC at Pyla mixed village at the U.N buffer zone, Cyprus, Tuesday, March 19, 2019. An initiative to build more bridges between the Greek and Turkish speaking communities of ethnically split Cyprus through soccer faltered after the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots skipped the event amid a dispute over the venue's location. Petros Karadjias AP Photo