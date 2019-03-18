Democrats strain to claim they have 2020 fundraising chops

FILE - In this March 6, 2019 photo, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee listens as he takes part in a non-partisan panel discussion hosted by the University of Washington Jackson School and the American Security Project on the UW campus in Seattle. The little-known Washington state governor recently raised over $1 million in the days after launching his White House bid, thanks in part to an email list of donors he’s cultivated for months. Ted S. Warren AP Photo