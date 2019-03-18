State OKs $50 million for new tech building for Weber State

Utah has approved $50 million in funding for a new technology building at Weber State University.
The Standard-Examiner in Ogden reported Monday the state Legislature passed the appropriation before the end of session.
Officials with the Ogden campus said in a news release that the new facility will be called the Noorda Building for Engineering, Applied Science & Technology. Some funding will come from a donation from the Ray and Tye Noorda Foundation.
It will replace the Technical Education Building, which was established in 1957.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
The 143,000-square-foot facility (13,285-square-meter) will be home to several departments including mechanical and systems engineering, computer science and other technology.
Construction is projected to start in spring 2020 and finish in 2022.
Comments