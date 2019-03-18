Fed set to signal no expectation of rate hikes anytime soon

FILE- In this Feb. 27, 2019, file photo Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell gestures while speaking before the House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The message the Federal Reserve is poised to send on Wednesday, March 20, when its latest policy meeting ends this week is a soothing one. It reflects an abrupt shift in tone since the start of the year in the face of a slowdown in the United States and abroad, persistently tame inflation and a nervous stock market. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo