Justices reject B&B owner who denied room to gay couple

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2011 file photo, Taeko Bufford, left, and Diane Cervelli, right, pose for a photo in Honolulu. The U.S. Supreme Court is rejecting an appeal from a Hawaii bed and breakfast that wouldn't rent a room to the lesbian couple. The justices on Monday, March 18, 2019 left in place Hawaii state court rulings that found the Aloha Bed & Breakfast in Honolulu violated Hawaii's anti-discrimination law by turning the couple away. Owner Phyllis Young had argued she should be allowed to turn away gay couples because of her religious beliefs. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo