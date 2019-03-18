Iran’s Rouhani urges Iranians to ‘put all your curses’ on US

ADDITION: ADDS DATE - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during the inauguration ceremony of four projects at the South Pars gas field on the northern coast of the Persian Gulf, in Asaluyeh, Iran, Sunday, March 17, 2019. Iran said the development will allow Iran to overtake Qatar in the production of natural gas. The two countries are among the biggest gas producers in the world, and share the South Pars gas field. Vahid Salemi AP Photo