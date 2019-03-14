Boeing takes hit to its reputation after 2 plane crashes

A worker walks next to a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane parked at Boeing Field, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Seattle. The fatal crash Sunday of a 737 MAX 8 operated by Ethiopian Airlines was the second fatal flight for a Boeing 737 Max 8 in less than six months, and more than 40 countries, including the U.S., have now grounded the planes or refused to let them into their airspace. Ted S. Warren AP Photo