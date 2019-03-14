Kansas legislative panels nix funding for expanding Medicaid

In this Wednesday, March 13, 2019, photo, Cory Sheedy, second from right, Gov. Laura Kelly's legislative liaison, confers with three Kansas House members before the House Appropriations Committee strips Medicaid expansion funding from budget legislation, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. The lawmakers are from left, Reps. Monica Murnan, D-Pittsburg; Kathy Wolfe Moore, D-Kansas City, Sheedy, and Brett Parker, D-Overland Park. John Hanna AP Photo