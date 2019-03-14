Brazil remembers slain politician 1 year after her death

Posters showing councilwoman Marielle Franco with messages that read in Portuguese: “Who ordered the killing of Marielle,” and “We will not be stopped,” are displayed at the site where Franco was gunned down, during a demonstration marking the one year anniversary of her death, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, March 14, 2019. Authorities arrested two former police officers Tuesday in the killing of Franco and her driver Anderson Gomes, a brazen assassination that shocked Brazilians and sparked protests in several countries. Silvia Izquierdo AP Photo