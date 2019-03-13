Amid crisis, Cuba plans revamp of state and legal system

FILE - In this July 21, 2018 photo, a member of the National Assembly studies the proposed constitutional update in Havana, Cuba. Some observers see the new constitution as a merely cosmetic update aimed at assuring one of the world’s last communist systems won’t get another revamp until long after the passing of its founding fathers, while others see the potential for a slow-moving but deep set of changes that will speed the modernization of Cuba’s economically stagnant authoritarian bureaucracy. (Abel Padron, Agencia Cubana de Noticias via AP, File) Abel Padron AP