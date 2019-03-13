The Latest: Vegas Sands lawyer puts breach damages at $3.76M

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2016 file photo, U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson speaks during a news conference for the opening of Parisian Macao in Macau. A jury is set to decide how much Las Vegas Sands Corp. has to pay to a Hong Kong businessman for helping the company open its first Macau resort. Attorneys for Richard Suen and Sands are to provide trial overviews Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Adelson isn't expected to testify, he's battling cancer. Kin Cheung, File AP Photo