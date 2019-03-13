Deal reached to increase alcohol limits on beer in Utah

Utah lawmakers have reached a compromise deal to increase the amount of alcohol available in beer.
Republican Sen. Jerry Stevenson said Wednesday the agreement would raise alcohol limits to 4 percent, which is still relatively low but would allow for most production-line beers to be sold in grocery and convenience stores. It must still be approved by the state Legislature.
Utah now limits beer to 3.2 percent alcohol outside of state-owned liquor stores, but large breweries have been discontinuing weak-beer products as other states abandon those limits.
Stevenson says that hurts consumers and retail stores.
He originally wanted to raise alcohol limits to 4.8 percent, a move opposed by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The state's predominant faith teaches abstinence from alcohol.
