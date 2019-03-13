Democrats, tribes renew criticism of Trump’s monument cuts

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2018 file photo, Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke speaks after an order withdrawing federal protections for countless waterways and wetland was signed, at EPA headquarters in Washington. As Democrats in Congress prepare to scrutinize President Donald Trump's review of 27 national monuments, most recommendations made by ex-Interior Ryan Zinke remain unfinished. They are seemingly stuck as other matters consume the White House. Cliff Owen, File AP Photo