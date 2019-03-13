Alaska poised to let people use marijuana at certain stores

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2015, file photo, Alaska Cannabis Club CEO Charlo Greene prepares to roll a joint at the medical marijuana dispensary in Anchorage, Alaska. Alaska is poised to become the first in the nation with statewide rules allowing people to use marijuana at certain stores where they buy it. Rules governing onsite use of marijuana at authorized stores will take effect April 11, 2019. Mark Thiessen, File AP Photo