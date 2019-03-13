Louisiana lawmakers to debate $140M education boost, raises

Louisiana lawmakers are receiving a $3.8 billion public school financing proposal that includes pay raises for teachers and support staff, in a package of $140 million spending increases.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has recommended the spending hikes. The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education unanimously backed the proposal Wednesday, a day after giving it preliminary support.
Teachers and certificated personnel would receive $1,000 salary boosts, while support staff such as cafeteria workers and bus drivers would get $500 pay increases. School districts would split $39 million to spend at their own discretion.
The K-12 financing formula proposal for the 2019-20 school year heads next to lawmakers, who will consider it in the two-month legislative session that begins April 8. Lawmakers can support or reject it, but cannot change the formula.
