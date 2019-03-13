Spotify files antitrust complaint to EU against Apple

FILE- This March 20, 2018 file photo shows the Spotify app on an iPad in Baltimore. Music site Spotify has complained to European Union regulators about Apple, saying that the U.S. tech giant is abusing its dominant position in music streaming and hurting competition. Spotify founder Daniel Ek said Wednesday, March 13, 2019 that the company has filed a formal complaint with the executive European Commission against Apple. Patrick Semansky, File AP Photo