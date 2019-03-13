UK reviews urges new rules to deal with power of tech giants

FILE - This photo combo of images shows the Amazon, Google and Facebook logos. A review into competition in the U.K.'s digital market says the country needs tough new rules to help counter the dominance of big tech giants like Facebook, Google and Amazon. The independent review published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 says global tech giants don't face enough competition and that existing rules are outdated and need to be beefed up. (AP Photo, file) Reed Saxon, Alan Diaz, Jeff Chiu AP