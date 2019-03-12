Presidential tax return requirement passes Washington Senate

A proposal to force presidential candidates to release their tax returns in order to appear on Washington's ballot has passed the state Senate.
Lawmakers approved the bill on a 28-21 vote Tuesday, sending it to the House.
The bill's sponsor cited President Donald Trump's refusal to release his own returns during the 2016 presidential campaign, a break from several decades' tradition.
The bill would make submitting five years' tax returns to the Secretary of State a requirement for getting on either the primary or general election ballot as a candidate for president or vice president, and would direct the Secretary of State to post them publicly.
Critics warned that the measure would start a costly court battle.
Dozens of states have introduced similar legislation in recent years
