Lawmakers reach budget deal with tax-reform incentives

The Associated Press

March 12, 2019 06:19 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

Utah lawmakers want to make sure that sweeping tax reform happens soon, and they're writing the budget to make sure of it.

Legislative leaders said Tuesday that they're turning $330 million worth of ongoing funding into one-time money, meaning it could go away after a year if tax reform doesn't come together.

They're also forming a task force to study ideas, possibly including an increase in the sales tax on food.

Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson says they're also setting aside $75 million they hope to use to cut taxes.

Lawmakers decided to postpone tax reform after a backlash over a host of proposed new taxes on services ranging from haircuts to legal work.

Leaders say it remains essential to bolster a sales-tax base that's shrinking as people spend more money on services.

