Senate panel endorses rollback of technology chief’s pay

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2018 file photo, Charles Grindle, Kentucky's chief technology officer, talks bout the changes he's made during his tenure overseeing the state's IT infrastructure in Frankfort, Ky. A Kentucky Senate committee has endorsed a bill to slash the salary of the state's chief technology official by about $175,000. The bill that advanced Tuesday, March 12, 2019, takes aim at Charles Grindle’s salary as the state’s chief information officer. Courier Journal via AP Matt Stone