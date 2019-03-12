UN expert says Kim Jong Un demand shows sanctions work

FILE - In this file image provided by Airbus Defence & Space and 38 North via a satellite image from CNES which was captured on March 6, 2019, shows the Sohae Satellite Launch Facility in Tongchang-ri, North Korea. North Korea must not use a possible rocket launch as leverage in negotiations with the U.S, a special South Korean presidential adviser said Tuesday, March 12, 2019, saying such a move could be "catastrophic" for global diplomacy on its nuclear program. (Defence & Space and 38 North via AP, File)