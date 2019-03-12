The Latest: Rhode Island lawmakers OK mobile sports betting

Rhode Island House Minority Leader Blake A. Filippi holds up his mobile phone as he addresses legislators during a late afternoon session on gaming at the State House in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Rhode Island lawmakers gathered to discuss a bill to expand sports betting by offering mobile gaming. At foreground right is R.I. Rep. John W. Lyle Jr., at left is R.I. Rep. David Place. Charles Krupa AP Photo