Push for broader LGBT rights slowed by lack of GOP support

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 26, 2017 file photo, people with the Human Rights Campaign hold up "equality flags" during an event organized by Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass., in support of transgender members of the military on Capitol Hill in Washington, after President Donald Trump said he wants transgender people barred from serving in the U.S. military. Congress will soon consider a comprehensive LGBT nondiscrimination bill, but it could well be doomed by lack of Republican support. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo