Evers’ health agency leaders dedicated to Medicaid expansion

Andrea Palm, Secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, says Medicaid expansion is the anchor of the agency's plan to address health care needs across the state during a meeting with reporters Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Palm said Gov. Tony Evers' administration is dedicated to convincing skeptical Republicans to go along with Medicaid expansion, calling it a critical part of the agency's plan to address health care needs across the state. Scott Bauer AP Photo