New York attorney probing Trump business deals

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2019 file photo, Attorney General of New York, Letitia James, smiles during an inauguration ceremony in New York. James has opened a civil investigation into President Donald Trump's business dealings, taking action after his former lawyer told Congress he exaggerated his wealth to obtain loans. A person familiar with the inquiry said James issued subpoenas Monday, March 11, to Deutsche Bank and Investors Bank seeking records related to four Trump real estate projects and his failed 2014 bid to buy the NFL's Buffalo Bills. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo