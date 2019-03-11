North Carolina agencies pay millions with scant transparency

File-This Sept, 21, 2015, file photo shows then State Sen. Josh Stein, announcing that he will be running for Attorney General in Winston-Salem, N.C. Settlements between private individuals — a corporation and a former employee, for example — can be secretive by nature, and the public isn't necessarily entitled to know details. But when a government agency is involved, those agreements must by law be disclosed to the public, with rare exceptions. The process can be more art than science, according to Attorney General Stein, whose lawyers litigate on behalf of state agencies. "It's playing poker," Stein said. "You've been dealt a hand of cards. Somebody with the same hand of cards can end up winning the pot; someone else with the same hand of cards may fold and walk away." The Winston-Salem Journal via AP, File Walt Unks