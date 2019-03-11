Labor Department issues proposed regulations on overtime

FILE- In this Jan. 9, 2019, file photo tables sit empty during dinnertime at Rocket City Tavern near numerous federal agencies in Huntsville, Ala. The Labor Department has issued its long-awaited proposed regulations on overtime. The proposal would raise the pay threshold at which workers would be exempt from overtime to $35,308 from the current $23,660. The proposed rules, which the department says would make more than one million workers eligible for overtime, are most likely to affect workers with jobs like shift supervisor or assistant manager at restaurants, retailers and manufacturing companies. David Goldman, File AP Photo