Neighbors open another front in Colorado oil and gas battle

In this Feb. 28, 2019, photograph, a storage tank stands near a well pad located in a field near a housing development in Broomfield, Colo. Frustrated residents of a Denver suburb say state law is forcing them to participate in a major oil and gas drilling project against their wishes, so they launched legal challenges with potentially significant consequences for the industry. Backed by a federal judge, they have a chance this week to ask state regulators to block multiple wells planned within about 1,300 feet (400 meters) of homes in the city of Broomfield. David Zalubowski AP Photo