AP source: Adam Jones agrees to 1-year deal with D-Backs

File-This Sept. 29, 2018, shows Baltimore Orioles right fielder Adam Jones running off the field between innings of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Houston Astros, in Baltimore. A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that outfielder Adam Jones and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a one-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday, March 10, 2019, because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. Patrick Semansky, File AP Photo