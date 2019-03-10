Venezuelan hospitals struggle to tend patients without power

A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro sings a song about the late President Hugo Chavez as she holds an image depicting him during a government rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, March 9, 2019. Demonstrators danced and waved flags on what organizers labeled a “day of anti-imperialism” in a show of defiance toward the United States, which has imposed oil sanctions on Venezuela in an attempt to oust the president. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo