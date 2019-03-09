Lawmakers expect fierce debate on $61M lottery tax windfall

In South Carolina's nearly $9 billion budget, one small pile of $61 million is likely to get a lot more attention than any other when the House starts debating Monday.
The money comes from income taxes the state should get after the Mega Millions lottery pays a lump sum of $878 million to the person who turned in the winning ticket days ago from last October's drawing.
The plan in the Republican-dominated House is to add $35 million to the lottery tax windfall and give each of South Carolina's 2 million income tax payers a $50 rebate check.
Other lawmakers have different ideas for the money that serendipitously fell into their laps.
Democratic Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter of Orangeburg proposes a 2 percent raise to all state workers making under $50,000.
