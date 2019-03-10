CEO brings public, private experience to fertilizer center

Albin Hubscher grew up, was educated and worked in Switzerland and other parts of the world, which has provided him with a firsthand view of agricultural practices outside the United States.
He's now bringing his public and private experiences and knowledge to the International Fertilizer Development Center as the organization's new president and CEO.
Hubscher took over the reins from J. Scott Angle, who left IFDC late last year to take the position as director of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, a research arm of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Hubscher, according to an IFDC news release, comes to the Shoals from the International Livestock Research Institute, where he served as the interim corporate service director. Prior to joining the livestock institute, Hubscher was chief finance officer for the CGIAR System Organization. As CFO, he was involved with $600 million of the approximately $1 billion CGIAR system budget.
Hubscher also served as deputy director general for the Centro International de Agricultural Tropical for eight years, and was instrumental in rebuilding CIAT's reserves in a significant way.
"Albin has worked in a variety of roles throughout the public and private sector," interim IFDC CEO Patrick Murphy said. "Having someone who understands the private industry, someone who understands the value of research, and someone who understands the work we do with small farmers and businesses will be an amazing asset for the organization."
Hubscher also has worked extensively in the private sector holding technical and executive marketing and sales roles with the Ciba-Geigy Corporation and Novartis in Colombia, Switzerland, and the United States, and with Syngenta as head of its international corn and soybean business. He was later entrusted with implementing the company's business strategy in China.
"Most of my professional life has been dedicated to feeding the world in some form or another," Hubscher said. "I am excited to join a vibrant team of scientists and professionals dedicated to empowering small farmers throughout the world. IFDC provides a great contribution to global food security, and I look forward to seeing how we can expand that contribution."
Hubscher said his work with the CGIAR organization will help IFDC in seeking grant money for specific projects. He said IFDC and CGIAR share some of the same donors, which include the Dutch government and United States Agency for International Development.
IFDC also receives funding through various world governments
While it is not part of the CGIAR consortium, Hubscher said IFDC does work closely with its member organizations. IFDC also works closely with the fertilizer industry, he said.
"We have to be sure the industry recognizes we are an independent center and are financed by public funding, so we have a responsibility of developing products and technology, policies, for the common good, not for a specific sector," Hubscher said. "That's always a fine line you have to walk there."
IFDC has pilot plants that allow the testing of new types of fertilizers or new formulations to see how they perform. The greenhouses at IFDC's headquarters on the Tennessee Valley Authority's Muscle Shoals Reservation can also be utilized to determine the effectiveness of new products in different soil types.
Communications Director Andrew Thigpen said IFDC wants to see the judicious use of fertilizer and promotes the four R's of fertilizer," which mean "fertilize at the right place, at the right time, from the right source, and the right amount."
He said IFDC continues to research ways that fertilizer can be used to its maximum benefit while not negatively impacting the environment. One way that is accomplished is through education.
Hubscher said climate change will play a significant role in IFDC's research going forward.
"Climate change is a very complicated issue," Hubscher said. "One of the things which we need to prepare for is what can soil and plant nutrition do if different situations occur as a result of climate change, because predicting what the climate change is going to be is extremely complicated."
"What we see more and more is climate will become less predictable," he said. "There is going to be more and more extreme situations, and we just need to prepare all eventualities."
