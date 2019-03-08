Official raises concerns about solvency of foundation fund

More than 500 Connecticut homeowners with crumbling foundations have sought financial assistance from a new captive insurance company, but the superintendent is again warning state lawmakers there's not enough money.
Michael Marglaras (mah-GLEHR'-us) told legislators Friday that while it's good news the Connecticut Foundation Solutions Indemnity Company is currently paying claims, the entity already has $57 million in claim liabilities but $18.6 million in cash on hand.
Marglaras says the situation "sounds a little bit like state government," a reference to the state's deficit struggles.
Marglaras has warned lawmakers previously that more than the $100 million in state bonding and proceeds from an annual $12 fee on homeowner insurance policies is needed to help the estimated thousands of homeowners whose foundations are deteriorating from the presence of an iron sulfide.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Comments