Utah leaders postponing sweeping tax reform after backlash

Utah leaders are postponing a plan to make sweeping changes to the state's tax system, including a reduction of the sales-tax rate and the addition of new taxes on services ranging from haircuts to legal work.
After the plan drew a backlash from small businesses and others, Gov. Gary Herbert announced Thursday that lawmakers will study the complicated issue over the coming months and likely return in a special session.
Herbert says it's still essential to bolster a sales-tax base that's shrinking as people spend more money on services. Lawmakers are planning to introduce a tax-rate cut along with the new taxes on services when a plan is finalized.
Republican House speaker Brad Wilson says lawmakers plan to meet with people across the state as they study the issue.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Comments