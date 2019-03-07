South Dakota passes bills to discourage Keystone XL rioting

FILE - This Nov. 11, 2016 file photo shows more than 500 clergy from across the country gathered for a "Clergy for Standing Rock" march on N.D. Highway 1806 near Cannon Ball, N. D., from the Oceti Sakowin Camp to the Cantapeta Creek bridge to demonstrate their solidarity for the Dakota Access Pipeline protesters. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she's proposing legislation ahead of the Keystone XL oil pipeline's construction that would create a legal avenue to pursue out-of-state money that funds protests aimed at slowing construction. Noem's bills come after opponents of the Dakota Access oil pipeline staged large protests that resulted in 761 arrests in southern North Dakota over a six-month span beginning in late 2016. The state spent tens of millions of dollars policing the protests. The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File Mike McCleary