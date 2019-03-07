Business

Ohio House transportation budget bill to increase fuel taxes

The Associated Press

March 07, 2019 10:08 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Highlights of the state transportation budget bill approved by the Ohio House Finance Committee and scheduled for a vote by the full House include:

— A 10.7-cents-per-gallon increase to the current 28-cents-per-gallon gas tax over three years, starting Oct. 1.

— A 20-cents-per-gallon increase to the current 28-cents-per-gallon diesel tax over three years, starting Oct. 1.

— Providing $100 million a year in federal transportation funding to public transit.

— Splitting revenue from the fuel taxes, with the Ohio Department of Transportation to receive 55 percent and 45 percent to go to local governments.

— A yearly registration fee on alternative-fuel vehicles including $200 for electric vehicles and $100 for hybrids.

— Requiring only one license plate on a vehicle, in the back.

— Allowing municipalities and townships to levy an additional $5 motor vehicle registration fee.

— Regulation by the state of light-weight electric scooters including age limits, speed restrictions and other provisions.

