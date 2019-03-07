Business

Can Zuckerberg really make a privacy-friendly Facebook?

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE AP Technology Writer

March 07, 2019 01:12 AM

FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pauses while testifying before a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election and data privacy. Zuckerberg said Facebook will start to emphasize new privacy-shielding messaging services, a shift apparently intended to blunt both criticism of the company's data handling and potential antitrust action.
FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pauses while testifying before a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election and data privacy. Zuckerberg said Facebook will start to emphasize new privacy-shielding messaging services, a shift apparently intended to blunt both criticism of the company's data handling and potential antitrust action. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo
SAN FRANCISCO

Facebook's priority is no longer connecting the world. Instead, it wants to help individuals and small groups to carry on private conversations that even Facebook can't listen in on.

The company's new strategy, laid out Wednesday by CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, is to prioritize its messaging services over its traditional social network.

As a partial response to two years of turmoil over its privacy lapses and other problems, Facebook will encrypt those services to shield them from prying eyes, including its own.

The plan could better position Facebook in the fast-growing messaging market, allow it to build new services untarnished by the scandals that have plagued its social network, and give it additional insulation from government regulation and oversight.

