Public advocate backs power line; environment group opposed

FILE - In this June 22, 2010 file photo, the Jean-Lesage hydro electric dam generates power along the Manicouagan River north of Baie-Comeau, Quebec. A proposed transmission line across western Maine to serve as a conduit for Canadian hydropower is "in the best interest" of state electricity customers thanks to incentives negotiated with Central Maine Power, the state's public advocate said on Thursday, March 7, 2019. The Canadian Press via AP, File Jacques Boissinot