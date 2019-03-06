Democrats flex power by taking aim at money in politics

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2019, file photo, Rep. John Sarbanes, D-Md., who chairs the House Democracy Reform Task Force, smiles after Democrats announced a comprehensive elections and ethics reform package that targets what they call a "culture of corruption in Washington," at the Capitol in Washington. Flexing their new majority, Democrats are moving to push through the House a comprehensive elections and ethics reform package that they say will reduce the role of big money in politics, ensure fair elections and restore ethics and integrity to Washington. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo