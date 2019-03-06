Kentucky editorial roundup

Summary of recent Kentucky newspaper editorials:
___
Feb. 28
The Daily News of Bowling Green on abolishing a state advisory council for Kentucky's Community Education programs:
In July, when Gov. Matt Bevin abolished a state advisory council for Kentucky's Community Education programs, it should have put every parent on notice.
Now, with days running out in this year's short legislative session and lawmakers yet to pass House Bill 351 that would restore the council, it looks increasingly likely Bevin's executive order will stand.
For every parent whose child depends on the before- and after-school programs Community Education provides, this should spark concern. To anyone who relied on the nonprofit's job-training and workforce development programs, this should spur alarm.
This is because without the state-level council - which was tasked with advising the Kentucky Department of Education on grant funding for local programs - you will have less of a voice.
We understand Bevin was attempting to create greater "efficiency, economy and improved administration" in disbursing grant funding for Community Education programs across the state by ending a council he saw as redundant.
Those motivations are certainly valid. However, we disagree that eliminating the council - which is effectively Community Education's voice in Frankfort - is the best approach to accomplish that goal.
Consider that the council, which could top out at 15 members, drew representatives from local communities best positioned to understand local issues.
Teachers, local school board members, representatives from parent organizations, civic groups and local governments were all eligible to serve on the council - after their appointment by the governor.
If the goal is to increase "efficiency, economy and improve administration" of state grants, this is not a means for achieving those ends.
If the idea is to spend state resources as wisely as possible, a greater number of perspectives and advocates from different backgrounds will advance that priority. Who better to consult on funding needs than the local community members those programs will ultimately benefit?
Granted, Community Education could continue to advocate through local lawmakers, and they no doubt will continue to do so.
However, supporters of the council have described it as a useful tool in coordinating responses to broad issues that affect lives in every community in this state. Those issues could include access to child care; low-cost job-training programs to bring more skilled workers into the labor force; and after-school programs that help keep kids out of trouble and caught-up in the classroom, along with many others.
If you see the value in this council and its mission, call your representatives and ask them to support House Bill 351. Otherwise, get used to living with less of a voice in Frankfort.
Online: https://www.bgdailynews.com/
___
Feb. 28
The Daily Independent of Ashland on Kentucky's open records laws:
A very curious and questionable attempt at policymaking is ongoing by Republican lawmakers in Frankfort that will dramatically impact open records laws in the Commonwealth if approved.
The Associated Press reports a legislative committee approved House bill 387 by an 11-5 vote. The proposed legislation would exempt government officials from disclosing what kind of tax breaks and other incentives they offered companies to move to a community if the proposal is rejected.
Huh? Why in the world would this information be kept secret? If the proposal is rejected, one can't argue that the information in question would jeopardize an ongoing deal. After all, the proposal was rejected.
The bill would also exempt companies from having to disclose their shareholders or other financial information when accepting state tax breaks. And it would limit open records requests only to people and entities based in Kentucky, according to Republican Rep. Jason Petrie, who sponsored the bill.
"I think It's always been a prerequisite that companies who have interest in pursuing locating in the state have full assurance that the information they are being asked to disclose will remain confidential," Kentucky Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Terry Gill said. "I think that's a reasonable expectation and one we think is paramount to our ability to compete on an international basis for these projects."
Mr. Gill is, quite simply, wrong, and wrong in a bad way. The confidentiality of business dealings certainly applies to transactions strictly in the private sector. But when public money is involved, it is all public, and it all should be public. It's that simple. We suspect most people feel the exact same way.
The bill is aimed at two recent court rulings — one with a local connection. The first is a ruling from a state judge that the city of Louisville must disclose what it offered to lure Amazon to put its second headquarters there. City officials have appealed that ruling.
The second is a ruling from the Kentucky Court of Appeals that Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's administration was wrong to withhold the names of shareholders in Braidy Industries, a private company that has a $15 million investment from taxpayers with plans for its aluminum mill here in the Ashland area. The company voluntarily disclosed its shareholders in 2017, so in this case, the issue appears moot, and Braidy has been beyond transparent.
This bill, as proposed, though, would not constitute solid public policy. It should be rejected promptly.
Online: https://www.dailyindependent.com/
___
March 1
The Richmond Register on e-cigarette vaping among students:
One middle schooler described a new and growing locker room ritual before games. Another told of classmates who went to the restroom every two hours just to get their "fix." And a third said she had already been bullied for speaking out against it.
What the eight Johnson County Middle School students were talking about was the popularity of e-cigarette use, or vaping, among teens and adolescents. The students testified alongside Sen. Brandon Smith, R-Hazard, before a meeting of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee in support of legislation designed to curb youth vaping.
The measure, known as Senate Bill 218, would establish an anonymous hotline for students to report vaping, require that parents be notified if their child was caught vaping and encourage youth vapors to enroll in local health department smoking and vaping cessation programs. It would also encourage school districts to establish awareness campaigns about health concerns surrounding vaping.
Federal research showed a 78 percent increase in vaping among high-school students between 2017 and 2018, with the number of vapers surpassing three million. The same report showed an increase of 48 percent among middle schoolers. And though state-level data hasn't been released, focus groups led by Kentucky Youth Advocates showed a similar uptick in the state.
Though e-cigarettes often are viewed as safer than cigarettes, the Surgeon General warned that nicotine exposure during adolescence could harm brain development and affect learning, memory and attention.
Former schoolteacher Sen. Alice Forgy Kerr, R-Lexington, said vaping was "the most horrific thing" she had ever witnessed happening to Kentucky's youth.
"I appreciate your courage for coming because this is not an easy thing for you to do," she said. "You are providing a great service to your communities and to the commonwealth. What you are doing here is one of the most important issues that we will take up this session."
And it's an issue that needs to be taken up, especially with the alarming trend of more teens and adolescents vaping.
"Left unchecked, this massive increase will lead to tens of thousands of preventable deaths down the road for today's kids, not to mention years of unnecessary suffering with debilitating tobacco-related disease," said Ben Chandler, president and CEO of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.
Students, parents and the community need to know the potential dangers of vaping, particularly at a young age.
We can't lose another generation to something that is preventable. SB 218 is a chance to start reversing the trend and a step lawmakers need to take.
Online: https://www.richmondregister.com/
