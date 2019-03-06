The Latest: Farm group applauds plan to drop wolf protection

In this April 11, 2018 file photo, a gray wolf stands at the Osborne Nature Wildlife Center south of Elkader, Iowa. U.S. wildlife officials plan to lift protections for gray wolves across the Lower 48 states, re-igniting the legal battle over a predator that’s run into conflicts with farmers and ranchers after rebounding in some regions, an official told The Associated Press. Telegraph Herald via AP, File Dave Kettering