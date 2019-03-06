Germany extends Saudi Arabia arms sales ban

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2017 file photo, men walk past a German Krauss-Maffei Wegmann Leopard tank with a "sold" sign on it at the International Defense Exhibition in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Germany will extend its current sanctions on arms sales to Saudi Arabia until the end of this month. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday the ban was extended “in regard to the development in Yemen.” Jon Gambrell,file AP Photo