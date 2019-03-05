Bill would create $15 minimum wage for city workers

A group of Providence lawmakers have introduced legislation that would require a $15 minimum wage for Providence city workers.
The bill is co-sponsored by Democratic Reps. Marcia Ranglin-Vassell, Moira Walsh, Anastasia Williams, Chris Blazejewski and Edith Ajello. WPRI-TV reports the legislation adds a provision to the state's minimum wage law that would require Providence to start paying employees $15 per hour beginning Jan. 1, 2020.
A spokesperson for Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza says his administration is reviewing the legislation.
Rhode Island's current minimum wage is $10.50.
