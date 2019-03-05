‘Brilliant’ man who was an inventor of the calculator dies

This 1997 photo taken by Phyllis Merryman shows Jack Kilby and Jerry Merryman, right, at the American Computer Museum in Bozeman, Montana. Kilby, Merryman and James Van Tassel are credited with having invented the handheld calculator while working at Dallas-based Texas Instruments. Merryman died Feb. 27, 2019, at the age of 68. (Phyllis Merryman via AP) Phyllis Merryman AP