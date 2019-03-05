State to review plan for solar panels on governor’s mansion

One company has filed a proposal to install solar panels on the Maine governor's mansion.
Maine's Division of Procurement Services said Tuesday that a team will now review Maine-based solar company ReVision Energy's proposal.
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills hopes to complete the installation this year in a demonstration of her commitment to renewable energy.
Mills' administration in January moved ahead on plans to design and install a photovoltaic system that would supply 50 percent of the Blaine House's electricity needs.
Her predecessor, former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, often criticized subsidies for solar power.
The Associated Press's review of state campaign finance records show employees of Revision Energy report donating $1,800 to support Mills.
Co-founder Fortunat Mueller said ReVision itself doesn't back candidates, but is proud of employees' civic engagement.
