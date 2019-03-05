Ex-NYC Mayor Bloomberg won’t run for president in 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2019 file photo, Michael Bloomberg speaks to workers during a tour of the WH Bagshaw Company, a pin and precision component manufacturer, in Nashua, N.H. Bloomberg is not running for president. The 77-year-old former New York City mayor, one of the richest men of the world, announced his decision not to join the crowded Democratic field in a Bloomberg News editorial on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Elise Amendola, File AP Photo