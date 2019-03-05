Italian premier leaves open a possible OK for rail tunnel

Italian premier Giuseppe Conte talks to journalists outside Chigi Palace's Premier office, in Rome Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Intent on his government’s survival, Premier Giuseppe Conte says the coalition will let “national” interests determine if an Alpine rail tunnel should be built. The populist government’s main partner, the 5-Star Movement, fiercely opposes the high-speed TAV rail tunnel, which is meant to speed travel between France and Italy. ANSA via AP Riccardo Antimiani