California: Trump plan to take back rail money ‘disastrous’

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, a full-scale mock-up of a high-speed train is displayed at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Leaders of California's high-speed rail project are telling the Trump administration its plans to withhold or claw back $3.5 billion in federal money for the project is "legally indefensible" and "disastrous policy." Project chief executive Brian Kelly responded Monday, March 4, 2019, to the U.S. Department of Transportation's threat last month to withhold a $929 million federal grant and explore taking back $2.5 billion in federal money the state has already spent. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo