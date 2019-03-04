US deploys advanced anti-missile system in Israel

FILE - In this July 4, 2017, file photo, a U.S. highly advanced missile defense system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, is seen at a golf course in Seongju, South Korea. The U.S. has deployed THAAD in Israel for the first time, the American and Israeli militaries announced, reflecting their shared concerns about Iran's development of powerful missiles. An Israeli army spokesman, told reporters that a THAAD battery, flown in from the U.S. and Europe, arrived Monday, March 4, 2019, at an air force base in southern Israel. Yonhap via AP, File Kim Jun-beom