US puts end to dispute with EU over diplomatic protocol

FILE - In this Jan. 2, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, in Washington, with from left, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, acting Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt and acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan. William Barr’s confirmation as President Donald Trump’s second attorney general cut the roster of “acting” Cabinet secretaries and White House officials by one, but some say too many “actings” are still on the job, most visibly at the Defense Department. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo